Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Morgan County, Alabama this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Morgan County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
West Morgan High School at Corner High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dora, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Priceville High School at Brooks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Killen, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
