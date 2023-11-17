In 4A play on Friday, November 17, Brooks High School will host Priceville High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Priceville vs. Brooks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Killen, AL

Killen, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Lauderdale County High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 17

5:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mars Hill Bible School at Madison Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Fyffe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Fyffe, AL

Fyffe, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

West Morgan High School at Corner High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 17

6:45 PM CT on November 17 Location: Dora, AL

Dora, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Gadsden City High School