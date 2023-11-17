Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Saint Clair County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fayetteville High School at Victory Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pell City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Clair County High School at Ashville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Ashville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
