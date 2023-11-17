Friday's contest at Pete Hanna Center has the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-1) squaring off against the Samford Bulldogs (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-65 victory, heavily favoring South Carolina State.

The game has no line set.

Samford vs. South Carolina State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Samford vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina State 84, Samford 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Samford vs. South Carolina State

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina State (-18.4)

South Carolina State (-18.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Samford Performance Insights

Last year, Samford was 28th in the nation offensively (78.7 points scored per game) and 227th defensively (71.6 points allowed).

Last season, the Samford Bulldogs were 126th in the nation in rebounds (32.5 per game) and 82nd in rebounds allowed (29.5).

Samford was 289th in the country in assists (11.7 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Samford Bulldogs were 30th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (9.1) last year. They were 108th in 3-point percentage at 35.3%.

Defensively, Samford was 16th-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.0 last season. And it was 22nd-worst in 3-point percentage conceded at 36.7%.

Last year, Samford took 44.8% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 55.2% from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.9% of Samford's baskets were 3-pointers, and 65.1% were 2-pointers.

