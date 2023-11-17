How to Watch South Alabama vs. Denver on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (1-3) square off against the Denver Pioneers (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.
South Alabama vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
South Alabama Stats Insights
- The Jaguars shot 46.9% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Pioneers allowed to opponents.
- South Alabama had a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Jaguars were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Pioneers ranked 156th.
- Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Jaguars averaged were just 4.2 fewer points than the Pioneers gave up (75.1).
- South Alabama went 11-2 last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.
South Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively South Alabama played better when playing at home last year, scoring 73.1 points per game, compared to 67.9 per game on the road.
- At home, the Jaguars allowed 12.0 fewer points per game (59.1) than when playing on the road (71.1).
- At home, South Alabama drained 0.4 more treys per game (7.9) than in road games (7.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to in away games (33.1%).
South Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Buffalo
|W 70-56
|Alumni Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 102-46
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Nicholls State
|L 102-97
|Mitchell Center
|11/17/2023
|Denver
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/19/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/21/2023
|Lynn
|-
|Mitchell Center
