The South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) meet the Denver Pioneers (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Denver Game Information

South Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Moore: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Denver Top Players (2022-23)

Tommy Bruner: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

South Alabama vs. Denver Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Alabama Rank South Alabama AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank 191st 70.9 Points Scored 72.7 152nd 45th 65.2 Points Allowed 75.1 314th 270th 30.1 Rebounds 32.1 156th 345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 4.5 358th 307th 11.4 Assists 11.3 313th 9th 9.2 Turnovers 14.5 344th

