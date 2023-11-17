Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tallapoosa County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Tallapoosa County, Alabama this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Tallapoosa County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Hueytown High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
