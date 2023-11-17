There is a matchup between 3A teams in Andalusia, AL on Friday, November 17 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Straughn High School hosting Thomasville High School.

Thomasville vs. Straughn Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Covington County Games This Week

Jackson High School at Andalusia High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17

6:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Jackson, AL

Jackson, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Clarke County Games This Week

Clarke County High School at Goshen High School