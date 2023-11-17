Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you reside in Walker County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakman High School at Cordova High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Cordova, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carbon Hill High School at Haleyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Haleyville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumiton Christian School at Corner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dora, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayden High School at Dora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dora, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer City High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
