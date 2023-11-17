If you reside in Walker County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oakman High School at Cordova High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Cordova, AL

Cordova, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carbon Hill High School at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumiton Christian School at Corner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Dora, AL

Dora, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hayden High School at Dora High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Dora, AL

Dora, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Jasper High School