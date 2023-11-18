Saturday's game between the Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at Allen Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 91-59 and heavily favors Lipscomb to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 18.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Allen Arena

Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 91, Alabama A&M 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb

Computer Predicted Spread: Lipscomb (-32.1)

Lipscomb (-32.1) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

Last year Alabama A&M posted 69.6 points per game (224th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 70.9 points per contest (204th-ranked).

The Bulldogs were 283rd in college basketball with 29.9 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 257th with 32.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

Alabama A&M ranked 204th in college basketball with 12.7 dimes per contest.

Last year the Bulldogs averaged 13.8 turnovers per game (327th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 14.6 turnovers per contest (31st-ranked).

The Bulldogs sank 6.8 treys per game (237th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 37.0% shooting percentage (36th-ranked) from downtown.

Alabama A&M was 230th in the nation with 7.6 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 205th with a 34.1% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, Alabama A&M took 67.3% two-pointers (accounting for 72.5% of the team's baskets) and 32.7% from beyond the arc (27.5%).

