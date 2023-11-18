Two of the country's strongest rushing attacks clash when the Auburn Tigers (6-4) bring college football's 10th-ranked run game versus the New Mexico State Aggies (8-3), with the No. 12 unit, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Tigers are massive, 23.5-point favorites. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Auburn vs. New Mexico State matchup.

Auburn vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline New Mexico State Moneyline BetMGM Auburn (-23.5) 48.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Auburn (-23.5) 48.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Auburn vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

Auburn has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.

New Mexico State has covered six times in nine games with a spread this season.

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

