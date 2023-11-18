The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-2) and New Mexico Lobos (3-7) will battle in a clash of MWC rivals at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field in Fresno, California. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Fresno State vs. New Mexico?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Fresno State 42, New Mexico 17

Fresno State 42, New Mexico 17 Fresno State has won 85.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (6-1).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

New Mexico has won two of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, the Lobos have been at least a +1100 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 96.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Fresno State (-23.5)



Fresno State (-23.5) Fresno State has played nine games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 23.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In nine games played New Mexico has recorded three wins against the spread.

The Lobos have been underdogs by 23.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Five of Fresno State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 59.5 points.

This season, six of New Mexico's games have finished with a combined score higher than 59.5 points.

The point total for the contest of 59.5 is one point more than the combined points per game averages for Fresno State (32.4 points per game) and New Mexico (26.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

Fresno State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 52.3 49.5 Implied Total AVG 30.4 34.8 27 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

New Mexico

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 56.3 49.5 Implied Total AVG 32.7 31.5 33.6 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-2-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-2 1-3

