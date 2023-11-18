The North Alabama Lions (2-1) hit the court against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jacksonville State vs. North Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
  • Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

  • The Gamecocks shot at a 43.8% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Lions averaged.
  • Last season, Jacksonville State had an 11-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Lions ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Gamecocks ranked 178th.
  • The Gamecocks put up only 4.4 fewer points per game last year (69.9) than the Lions allowed (74.3).
  • When it scored more than 74.3 points last season, Jacksonville State went 8-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Jacksonville State averaged 72.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.6.
  • At home, the Gamecocks gave up 63.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 75.2.
  • Beyond the arc, Jacksonville State sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (36.4%) than at home (38.4%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Brescia W 91-41 Pete Mathews Coliseum
11/11/2023 Utah Tech L 81-79 Pete Mathews Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ West Virginia L 70-57 WVU Coliseum
11/18/2023 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall
11/22/2023 @ Incarnate Word - McDermott Center
11/24/2023 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.