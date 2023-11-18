The North Alabama Lions (2-1) hit the court against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

The Gamecocks shot at a 43.8% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Lions averaged.

Last season, Jacksonville State had an 11-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.2% from the field.

The Lions ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Gamecocks ranked 178th.

The Gamecocks put up only 4.4 fewer points per game last year (69.9) than the Lions allowed (74.3).

When it scored more than 74.3 points last season, Jacksonville State went 8-2.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Jacksonville State averaged 72.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.6.

At home, the Gamecocks gave up 63.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 75.2.

Beyond the arc, Jacksonville State sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (36.4%) than at home (38.4%) as well.

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule