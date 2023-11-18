The North Alabama Lions (2-1) hit the court against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jacksonville State vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville State vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Alabama Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline BetMGM North Alabama (-2.5) 143.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Alabama (-2.5) 143.5 -142 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State vs. North Alabama Betting Trends (2022-23)

Jacksonville State won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season, the Gamecocks had an ATS record of 6-10.

North Alabama put together a 14-13-0 ATS record last year.

Lions games hit the over 16 out of 27 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.