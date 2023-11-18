The No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) face an ACC matchup versus the Miami Hurricanes (6-4). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Louisville vs. Miami (FL)?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisville 29, Miami (FL) 22

Louisville 29, Miami (FL) 22 Louisville is 7-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 87.5% of those games).

The Cardinals have a 6-1 record (winning 87.5% of their games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

This season, Miami (FL) has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Hurricanes have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 52.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Louisville (-1)



Louisville (-1) Louisville has played 10 games, posting five wins against the spread.

This season, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 4-4-1 in their nine games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Against the spread, Miami (FL) is 5-4-0 this season.

So far this year, the Hurricanes have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) Six of Louisville's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 46.5 points.

In the Miami (FL)'s 10 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The over/under for the contest of 46.5 is 17.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Louisville (32.7 points per game) and Miami (FL) (30.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

Louisville

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 51 50.3 Implied Total AVG 31.9 34 28.8 ATS Record 5-4-1 5-1-0 0-3-1 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Miami (FL)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.4 49.1 49.8 Implied Total AVG 31 31.2 30.8 ATS Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-0 0-2

