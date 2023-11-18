Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Mobile County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Semmes, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
