Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Montgomery County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Semmes, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
