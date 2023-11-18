Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Morgan County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rogers High School at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Priceville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakwood Adventist Academy at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Priceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Austin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
