The North Alabama Lions (2-1) battle the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama Stats Insights

Last season, the Lions had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents hit.

North Alabama had a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Lions were the 229th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Gamecocks ranked 117th.

Last year, the Lions put up 74.1 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 70.3 the Gamecocks gave up.

North Alabama had a 14-4 record last season when putting up more than 70.3 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

North Alabama scored 81.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.0 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69.8).

At home, the Lions surrendered 10.6 fewer points per game (68.2) than in road games (78.8).

North Alabama drained 9.1 treys per game with a 41.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged away from home (6.7 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).

