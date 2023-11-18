How to Watch North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (2-1) battle the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
North Alabama Stats Insights
- Last season, the Lions had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents hit.
- North Alabama had a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Lions were the 229th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Gamecocks ranked 117th.
- Last year, the Lions put up 74.1 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 70.3 the Gamecocks gave up.
- North Alabama had a 14-4 record last season when putting up more than 70.3 points.
North Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- North Alabama scored 81.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.0 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69.8).
- At home, the Lions surrendered 10.6 fewer points per game (68.2) than in road games (78.8).
- North Alabama drained 9.1 treys per game with a 41.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged away from home (6.7 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).
North Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Blue Mountain (MS)
|W 93-60
|Flowers Hall
|11/9/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 83-67
|Flowers Hall
|11/14/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 81-54
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Flowers Hall
|11/22/2023
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
