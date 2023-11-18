Saturday's game between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) and North Alabama Lions (2-1) squaring off at Flowers Hall has a projected final score of 73-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Jacksonville State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 8:15 PM ET on November 18.

The matchup has no line set.

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Flowers Hall

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 73, North Alabama 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville State (-2.9)

Jacksonville State (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

North Alabama Performance Insights

Last year, North Alabama was 119th in the country offensively (74.1 points scored per game) and 297th defensively (74.3 points conceded).

Last year, the Lions were 229th in college basketball in rebounds (31.1 per game) and 275th in rebounds conceded (32.5).

North Alabama was 304th in the nation in assists (11.5 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Lions were 149th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.6) last season. They were 36th in 3-point percentage at 37%.

Defensively, North Alabama was 277th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8 last season. It was 331st in 3-point percentage allowed at 36.6%.

The Lions attempted 35% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 28.3% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 65% of their shots, with 71.7% of their makes coming from there.

