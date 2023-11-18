The North Alabama Lions (2-1) host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) at Flowers Hall on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Flowers Hall

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Alabama Betting Records & Stats

North Alabama won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

North Alabama had more success against the spread than Jacksonville State last season, putting up an ATS record of 14-13-0, compared to the 13-13-0 mark of the Gamecocks.

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Alabama 74.1 144 74.3 144.6 143.9 Jacksonville State 69.9 144 70.3 144.6 137.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Alabama Insights & Trends

Last year, the Lions scored just 3.8 more points per game (74.1) than the Gamecocks allowed (70.3).

When North Alabama scored more than 70.3 points last season, it went 10-5 against the spread and 14-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Alabama 14-13-0 16-11-0 Jacksonville State 13-13-0 13-13-0

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Alabama Jacksonville State 9-4 Home Record 9-5 8-10 Away Record 3-12 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 8-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.6 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.