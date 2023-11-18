The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1) will meet their Pac-12-rival, the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Oregon vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM Oregon (-23.5) 54.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oregon (-23.5) 53.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Oregon vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

Oregon has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.

The Ducks are 3-0 ATS this season when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.

Arizona State is 5-3-1 ATS this season.

The Sun Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs in two of two chances this season.

Oregon & Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon To Win the National Champ. +800 Bet $100 to win $800 To Win the Pac-12 -190 Bet $190 to win $100 Arizona State To Win the Pac-12 +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

