Saturday's contest between the Samford Bulldogs (3-0) and the Alabama State Hornets (0-4) at Pete Hanna Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-60 and heavily favors Samford to come out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 18.

In their last time out, the Bulldogs won on Tuesday 65-61 over Troy.

Samford vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Samford vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 73, Alabama State 60

Other SoCon Predictions

Samford Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs were outscored by 2.0 points per game last season, with a -61 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.6 points per game (164th in college basketball), and allowed 67.6 per outing (265th in college basketball).

In conference tilts, Samford tallied fewer points per contest (64.9) than its overall average (65.6).

Offensively the Bulldogs fared better at home last year, putting up 72.5 points per game, compared to 60.9 per game in away games.

In home games, Samford allowed 7.7 fewer points per game (63.4) than in road games (71.1).

