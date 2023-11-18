Our projection model predicts the UT Martin Skyhawks will defeat the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, November 18 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Seibert Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Samford vs. UT Martin Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UT Martin (-13.7) 53.6 UT Martin 34, Samford 20

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 SoCon Predictions

Samford Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have three wins in three games against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have yet to go over the total this season.

UT Martin Betting Info (2023)

The Skyhawks' ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

Two of the Skyhawks' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Samford 29.2 25.0 38.6 24.6 19.8 25.4 UT Martin 33.2 23.7 36.4 12.4 30.0 35.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.