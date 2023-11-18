The Samford Bulldogs (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (0-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford vs. Alabama State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hornets averaged only 4.3 fewer points per game last year (63.3) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (67.6).

Alabama State went 9-3 last season when giving up fewer than 65.6 points.

Last year, the 65.6 points per game the Bulldogs averaged were just 4.6 fewer points than the Hornets allowed (70.2).

When Samford put up more than 70.2 points last season, it went 9-2.

Samford Schedule