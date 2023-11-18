The UT Martin Skyhawks (8-2) visit the Samford Bulldogs (5-5) at Seibert Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Samford is totaling 29.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 38th in the FCS. On defense, the defense ranks 50th, allowing 25.0 points per game. UT Martin's defense ranks 36th in the FCS with 23.7 points given up per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 17th-best by racking up 33.2 points per game.

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Samford vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Homewood, Alabama

Homewood, Alabama Venue: Seibert Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Samford vs. UT Martin Key Statistics

Samford UT Martin 422.1 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.1 (12th) 357.0 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.0 (60th) 129.1 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.8 (7th) 293.0 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.3 (53rd) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has thrown for 2,851 yards (285.1 ypg) to lead Samford, completing 72.3% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jay Stanton, has carried the ball 132 times for 778 yards (77.8 per game), scoring 10 times.

This season, DaMonta Witherspoon has carried the ball 71 times for 275 yards (27.5 per game) and five touchdowns.

Chandler Smith's 794 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 60 times and has totaled 65 catches and four touchdowns.

Ty King has caught 36 passes for 455 yards (45.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

DJ Rias' 28 catches have turned into 364 yards and one touchdown.

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent leads UT Martin with 2,043 yards on 169-of-316 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 350 rushing yards (35.0 ypg) on 62 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Sam Franklin is his team's leading rusher with 198 carries for 1,218 yards, or 121.8 per game. He's found paydirt 10 times on the ground, as well.

Narkel LeFlore has piled up 376 yards (on 68 attempts) with four touchdowns.

DeVonte Tanksley has racked up 645 receiving yards on 50 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Trevonte Rucker has put together a 411-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 35 targets.

Zoe Roberts has racked up 310 reciving yards (31.0 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Samford or UT Martin gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.