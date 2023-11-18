SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama State Hornets versus the Samford Bulldogs is one of four games on the Saturday college basketball slate that features a SoCon team on the court.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SoCon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Furman Paladins
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UNC Greensboro Spartans at Radford Highlanders
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Carolina Catamounts at Campbell Camels
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
|Alabama State Hornets at Samford Bulldogs
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
Follow SoCon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.