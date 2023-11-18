Sun Belt foes will clash when the South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) face the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-5). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is South Alabama vs. Marshall?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: South Alabama 32, Marshall 21

South Alabama 32, Marshall 21 South Alabama has been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They've finished 3-2 in those games.

The Jaguars have a 3-1 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter.

This season, Marshall has been the underdog five times and won one of those games.

The Thundering Herd have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +310 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jaguars have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Marshall (+10.5)



Marshall (+10.5) South Alabama has three wins in 10 games versus the spread this year.

This season, the Jaguars have just two ATS wins in six games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Marshall is 3-6-0 this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) This season, seven of South Alabama's 10 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points.

There have been four Marshall games that have finished with a combined score over 47.5 points this season.

South Alabama averages 29.9 points per game against Marshall's 24.4, amounting to 6.8 points over the contest's total of 47.5.

Splits Tables

South Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 53.7 48.5 Implied Total AVG 31.5 35.4 27.6 ATS Record 3-7-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

Marshall

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.1 49 49.1 Implied Total AVG 27.1 28 26.4 ATS Record 3-6-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 1-1 0-3

