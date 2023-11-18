South Alabama vs. Marshall Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 18, when the South Alabama Jaguars and Marshall Thundering Herd square off at 5:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Jaguars. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
South Alabama vs. Marshall Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Over (47.5)
|South Alabama 32, Marshall 21
Week 12 Sun Belt Predictions
- Louisiana vs Troy
- Appalachian State vs James Madison
- UL Monroe vs Ole Miss
- Texas State vs Arkansas State
- Coastal Carolina vs Army
- Southern Miss vs Mississippi State
South Alabama Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jaguars have an implied win probability of 80.0%.
- Against the spread, the Jaguars are 3-7-0 this year.
- In games it has played as 10.5-point favorites or more, South Alabama has an ATS record of 2-4.
- The Jaguars have played 10 games this year and five of them have gone over the total.
- The over/under in this matchup is 47.5 points, 3.6 fewer than the average total in this season's South Alabama contests.
Marshall Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Thundering Herd.
- So far this year, the Thundering Herd have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread.
- Out of the Thundering Herd's nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).
- The average point total for Marshall this season is 1.6 points higher than this game's over/under.
Jaguars vs. Thundering Herd 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|South Alabama
|29.9
|21.1
|32.2
|20.2
|27.6
|22
|Marshall
|24.4
|28.9
|26.6
|24.4
|22.2
|33.4
