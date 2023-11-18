The South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) host a Sun Belt battle against the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

South Alabama has the 43rd-ranked offense this year (423.0 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking 25th-best with just 323.7 yards allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Marshall ranks 87th in the FBS (360.2 total yards per game) and 74th on the other side of the ball (382.0 total yards allowed per contest).

South Alabama vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

South Alabama vs. Marshall Key Statistics

South Alabama Marshall 423.0 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.2 (92nd) 323.7 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.0 (68th) 164.6 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.3 (98th) 258.4 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.9 (60th) 16 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 23 (131st) 14 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (101st)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has 2,301 yards passing for South Alabama, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has 890 rushing yards on 162 carries with 15 touchdowns.

This season, Kentrel Bullock has carried the ball 76 times for 380 yards (38.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy's leads his squad with 1,096 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 71 receptions (out of 97 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has put up a 650-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes on 69 targets.

Lincoln Sefcik has a total of 165 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher leads Marshall with 1,948 yards on 186-of-287 passing with eight touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 176 rushing yards (17.6 ypg) on 102 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Rasheen Ali, has carried the ball 173 times for 932 yards (93.2 per game) with 14 touchdowns. He's also caught 22 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown.

Ethan Payne has run for 183 yards across 50 attempts.

DeMarcus Harris has collected 21 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 362 (36.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 28 times and has one touchdown.

Caleb Coombs has caught 33 passes and compiled 287 receiving yards (28.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Darryle Simmons' 35 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 239 yards.

