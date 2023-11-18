The Troy Trojans (8-2), with the 16th-ranked run defense in the country, will host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-5) and the 25th-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Ragin' Cajuns are heavy underdogs, by 15.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. Louisiana matchup.

Troy vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Troy vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Troy has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Trojans have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.

Louisiana has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this year.

