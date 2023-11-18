The UAB Blazers (3-7) and Temple Owls (3-7) will battle in a clash of AAC foes at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on UAB vs. Temple? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is UAB vs. Temple?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UAB 37, Temple 26

UAB 37, Temple 26 UAB has gone 1-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Blazers have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

This season, Temple has won one out of the seven games in which it has been the underdog.

The Owls have not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The Blazers have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UAB (-7.5)



UAB (-7.5) In 10 UAB games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Blazers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Temple has two wins versus the spread in eight games this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more four times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the UAB vs. Temple matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (62.5)



Under (62.5) UAB and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 62.5 points five times this season.

There have been just two games featuring Temple this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 62.5.

UAB averages 28.3 points per game against Temple's 20.8, totaling 13.4 points under the matchup's total of 62.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

UAB

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.4 59.3 59.5 Implied Total AVG 36 33.8 38.2 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-1 0-4

Temple

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.2 51.6 63.8 Implied Total AVG 34.3 33.6 35.3 ATS Record 2-6-0 1-4-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-1 3-1-1 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-3 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.