UAB vs. Temple: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The UAB Blazers (3-7) will square off against a fellow AAC opponent, the Temple Owls (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The Owls will try to pull off an upset as 7.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 64.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UAB vs. Temple matchup.
UAB vs. Temple Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Protective Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UAB vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UAB Moneyline
|Temple Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UAB (-7.5)
|64.5
|-300
|+250
|FanDuel
|UAB (-7.5)
|64.5
|-310
|+245
UAB vs. Temple Betting Trends
- UAB has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Blazers have been favored by 7.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Temple has won just two games against the spread this year.
- The Owls have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year four times and failed to cover in all four.
