Looking at the Week 12 FBS schedule, we have the over/under for the Illinois vs. Iowa matchup as the best bet on the card. Scroll down for more tips on point spreads and totals, including parlay opportunities.

See insights and computer predictions for that game and more below.

College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets

Pick: Iowa -3.5 vs. Illinois

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes

Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa by 14.1 points

Iowa by 14.1 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Pick: Duke -4 vs. Virginia

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers

Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 13.6 points

Duke by 13.6 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: The CW

Pick: West Virginia -6.5 vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at West Virginia Mountaineers

Cincinnati Bearcats at West Virginia Mountaineers Projected Favorite & Spread: West Virginia by 15.0 points

West Virginia by 15.0 points Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Missouri -11 vs. Florida

Matchup: Florida Gators at Missouri Tigers

Florida Gators at Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 19.2 points

Missouri by 19.2 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Troy -15.5 vs. Louisiana

Matchup: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Troy Trojans

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Troy Trojans Projected Favorite & Spread: Troy by 23.6 points

Troy by 23.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Fubo

College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets

Over 30.5 - Illinois vs. Iowa

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes

Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes Projected Total: 42.1 points

42.1 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Over 33.5 - East Carolina vs. Navy

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Navy Midshipmen

East Carolina Pirates at Navy Midshipmen Projected Total: 42.0 points

42.0 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ESPNews

ESPNews Live Stream: Fubo

Over 46.5 - Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Total: 54.5 points

54.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Under 71.5 - Georgia State vs. LSU

Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at LSU Tigers

Georgia State Panthers at LSU Tigers Projected Total: 63.8 points

63.8 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Fubo

Over 57.5 - Cal vs. Stanford

Matchup: California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal

California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal Projected Total: 64.8 points

64.8 points Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Fubo

