The college football season rolls on into Week 12, which includes six games involving schools from the Pioneer League. Hoping to see all of the action? We offer details on how to watch in the piece below.

Pioneer League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Bucknell Bison at Marist Red Foxes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Drake Bulldogs at Butler Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 FloSports San Diego Toreros at Stetson Hatters 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Morehead State Eagles at Presbyterian Blue Hose 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Valparaiso Beacons at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Dayton Flyers at Davidson Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

