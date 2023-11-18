As we enter Week 12 of the college football season, there are three games involving teams from the Southland on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Incarnate Word Cardinals at Houston Christian Huskies 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Northwestern State Demons 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 - McNeese Cowboys at Lamar Cardinals 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!