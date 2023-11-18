Week 12 of the college football schedule includes nine games with Sun Belt teams in action. Check out the article below to get up-to-date key players and results.

Jump to Matchup:

Coastal Carolina vs. Army | Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State | UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss | Appalachian State vs. James Madison

Week 12 Sun Belt Results

Army 28 Coastal Carolina 21

Pregame Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-2)

Coastal Carolina (-2) Pregame Total: 40.5

Army Leaders

Rushing: Riley Tyson (12 ATT, 112 YDS, 1 TD)

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Passing: Jarrett Guest (26-for-36, 279 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Jarrett Guest (26-for-36, 279 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jared Brown (2 ATT, 69 YDS)

Jared Brown (2 ATT, 69 YDS) Receiving: Brown (10 TAR, 8 REC, 116 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Army Coastal Carolina 365 Total Yards 384 0 Passing Yards 279 365 Rushing Yards 105 2 Turnovers 1

Mississippi State 41 Southern Miss 20

Pregame Favorite: Mississippi State (-17.5)

Mississippi State (-17.5) Pregame Total: 47.5

Mississippi State Leaders

Passing: Will Rogers (12-for-27, 144 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Will Rogers (12-for-27, 144 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jeffery Pittman (10 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 TD)

Jeffery Pittman (10 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Zavion Thomas (6 TAR, 3 REC, 66 YDS)

Southern Miss Leaders

Passing: Billy Wiles (9-for-16, 89 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Billy Wiles (9-for-16, 89 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Frank Gore Jr. (22 ATT, 66 YDS)

Frank Gore Jr. (22 ATT, 66 YDS) Receiving: Jakarius Caston (4 TAR, 2 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Mississippi State Southern Miss 382 Total Yards 246 144 Passing Yards 141 238 Rushing Yards 105 0 Turnovers 2

Ole Miss 35 UL Monroe 3

Pregame Favorite: Ole Miss (-37.5)

Ole Miss (-37.5) Pregame Total: 62.5

Ole Miss Leaders

Passing: Jaxson Dart (24-for-31, 310 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jaxson Dart (24-for-31, 310 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Quinshon Judkins (18 ATT, 65 YDS)

Quinshon Judkins (18 ATT, 65 YDS) Receiving: Dayton Wade (9 TAR, 7 REC, 108 YDS, 1 TD)

UL Monroe Leaders

Passing: Jiya Wright (7-for-19, 56 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Jiya Wright (7-for-19, 56 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Hunter Smith (17 ATT, 74 YDS)

Hunter Smith (17 ATT, 74 YDS) Receiving: Tyrone Howell (8 TAR, 3 REC, 34 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Ole Miss UL Monroe 498 Total Yards 258 371 Passing Yards 66 127 Rushing Yards 192 0 Turnovers 1

Appalachian State 26 James Madison 23

Pregame Favorite: James Madison (-10)

James Madison (-10) Pregame Total: 56.5

Appalachian State Leaders

Passing: Joey Aguilar (28-for-46, 318 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Joey Aguilar (28-for-46, 318 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Anderson Castle (10 ATT, 42 YDS)

Anderson Castle (10 ATT, 42 YDS) Receiving: Kaedin Robinson (6 TAR, 4 REC, 68 YDS, 2 TDs)

James Madison Leaders

Passing: Jordan McCloud (27-for-46, 289 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Jordan McCloud (27-for-46, 289 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Ty Son Lawton (13 ATT, 37 YDS)

Ty Son Lawton (13 ATT, 37 YDS) Receiving: Elijah Sarratt (15 TAR, 8 REC, 128 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

James Madison Appalachian State 350 Total Yards 387 289 Passing Yards 318 61 Rushing Yards 69 2 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 12 Sun Belt Games

Georgia State Panthers at No. 15 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-32.5)

