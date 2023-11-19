There are five games featuring an ASUN team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Lipscomb Bisons versus the Indiana Hoosiers.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lipscomb Bisons at Indiana Hoosiers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 B1G+ North Florida Ospreys at South Florida Bulls 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Kennesaw State Owls at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 ACC Network X Eastern Kentucky Colonels vs. Utah Utes 11:30 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 -

Follow ASUN games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!