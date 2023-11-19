The South Alabama Jaguars (2-3) face the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. SIU-Edwardsville matchup in this article.

South Alabama vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Alabama vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline SIU-Edwardsville Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-3.5) 128.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-3.5) 128.5 -194 +156 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Trends

South Alabama has won two games against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Jaguars have hit the over twice.

SIU-Edwardsville has won all four of its games against the spread this year.

Cougars games have not hit the over yet this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.