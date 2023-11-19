South Alabama vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The South Alabama Jaguars (2-3) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) play at Mitchell Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
South Alabama vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Mitchell Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
South Alabama Betting Records & Stats
- South Alabama has hit the over in two of four games with a set total.
- The Jaguars are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- South Alabama has had less success against the spread than SIU-Edwardsville this year, tallying an ATS record of 2-2-0, as opposed to the 4-0-0 record of SIU-Edwardsville.
South Alabama vs. SIU-Edwardsville Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|South Alabama
|73.8
|139
|83.6
|148.2
|145
|SIU-Edwardsville
|65.2
|139
|64.6
|148.2
|144.5
Additional South Alabama Insights & Trends
- The 73.8 points per game the Jaguars average are 9.2 more points than the Cougars give up (64.6).
- South Alabama is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when scoring more than 64.6 points.
South Alabama vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|South Alabama
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4-0-0
|0-4-0
South Alabama vs. SIU-Edwardsville Home/Away Splits
|South Alabama
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1-2
|Home Record
|1-0
|1-1
|Away Record
|0-2
|1-1-0
|Home ATS Record
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-0-0
|84.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|92
|58
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|48.5
|2-0-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|0-2-0
