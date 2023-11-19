The South Alabama Jaguars (2-3) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) play at Mitchell Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

South Alabama vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama has hit the over in two of four games with a set total.

The Jaguars are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

South Alabama has had less success against the spread than SIU-Edwardsville this year, tallying an ATS record of 2-2-0, as opposed to the 4-0-0 record of SIU-Edwardsville.

South Alabama vs. SIU-Edwardsville Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Alabama 73.8 139 83.6 148.2 145 SIU-Edwardsville 65.2 139 64.6 148.2 144.5

Additional South Alabama Insights & Trends

The 73.8 points per game the Jaguars average are 9.2 more points than the Cougars give up (64.6).

South Alabama is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when scoring more than 64.6 points.

South Alabama vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Alabama 2-2-0 2-2-0 SIU-Edwardsville 4-0-0 0-4-0

South Alabama vs. SIU-Edwardsville Home/Away Splits

South Alabama SIU-Edwardsville 1-2 Home Record 1-0 1-1 Away Record 0-2 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-0-0 1-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-0-0 84.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92 58 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 48.5 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-0-0 0-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 0-2-0

