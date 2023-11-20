A.J. Brown versus the Kansas City Chiefs pass defense and L'Jarius Sneed is a matchup to watch in Week 11, when the Eagles meet the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you right here.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: ABC/ESPN

TV: ABC/ESPN

A.J. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs 136.5 15.2 2 22 12.56

A.J. Brown vs. L'Jarius Sneed Insights

A.J. Brown & the Eagles' Offense

A.J. Brown's 1,005 receiving yards (111.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 67 catches on 92 targets with six touchdowns.

Through the air, Philadelphia has been midde-of-the-road this season in passing yards, ranking 13th in the league with 2,224 (247.1 per game).

With 252 points this year (fifth in NFL), the Eagles have been getting it done on offense.

Philadelphia, which is averaging 33.9 pass attempts per game, ranks 21st in the league.

In the red zone, the Eagles pass the ball less often than most of the league, throwing 27 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (27.6% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fifth in the NFL.

L'Jarius Sneed & the Chiefs' Defense

L'Jarius Sneed has a team-leading one interception to go along with 41 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

In the air, Kansas City has given up the fourth-lowest amount of passing yards in the NFL, 1,584 (176.0 per game).

The Chiefs are giving up 15.9 points per game, the fewest in the league.

Kansas City has allowed two players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

12 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Chiefs this season.

A.J. Brown vs. L'Jarius Sneed Advanced Stats

A.J. Brown L'Jarius Sneed Rec. Targets 92 56 Def. Targets Receptions 67 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.0 28 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1005 41 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 111.7 4.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 316 3.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 1 Interceptions

