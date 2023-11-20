How to Watch the Alabama State vs. Vanderbilt Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Alabama State Hornets (0-5) will be looking to break a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
Alabama State vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison
- The Hornets score an average of 46.0 points per game, 19.8 fewer points than the 65.8 the Commodores allow to opponents.
- The Commodores average 79.5 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 89.0 the Hornets allow.
- This season the Commodores are shooting 41.2% from the field, 5.9% lower than the Hornets give up.
- The Hornets shoot 34.4% from the field, 9.5% lower than the Commodores allow.
Alabama State Leaders
- Shmya Ward: 13.2 PTS, 47.3 FG%
- Cordasia Harris: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 50.0 FG%
- Kristian Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)
- Che'Mya Carouthers: 5.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
- Dakiyah Sanders: 1.6 PTS, 17.6 FG%
Alabama State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ SMU
|L 96-47
|Moody Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 92-46
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Samford
|L 69-47
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|12/13/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
