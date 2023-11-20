The UCF Knights (2-0) play the Auburn Tigers (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn vs. UCF 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 66.6 points per game last year were just 4.4 more points than the 62.2 the Knights gave up to opponents.

Auburn had an 8-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 60.6 points.

Last year, the Knights recorded 5.3 fewer points per game (60.6) than the Tigers allowed (65.9).

UCF went 7-1 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

The Knights made 22.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 29.6 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (52%).

The Tigers shot 35.9% from the field, 11.6% lower than the 47.5% the Knights' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Schedule