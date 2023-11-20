Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Autauga County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Autauga County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prattville Christian Academy at Montgomery Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
