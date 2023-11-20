There is high school basketball action in Baldwin County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 20

10:30 AM CT on November 20 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Academy at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20

1:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Baldwin County High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20

3:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Spanish Fort High School at Pine Forest High School

Game Time: 3:15 PM CT on November 20

3:15 PM CT on November 20 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Williamson High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20

4:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gulf Breeze High School at Foley High School