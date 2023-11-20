The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Blount County, Alabama today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

J B Pennington High School at Holly Pond High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 20

2:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Holly Pond, AL

Holly Pond, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeastern High School at West End High School