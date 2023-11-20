Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Colbert County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Collinwood High School at Colbert Heights High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Colbert Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheffield High School at Brooks High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Killen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colbert County High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
