Will Colton Sissons Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 20?
Can we count on Colton Sissons scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Sissons stats and insights
- In four of 16 games this season, Sissons has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Sissons' shooting percentage is 21.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 49 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Sissons recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:13
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|12:44
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|13:05
|Home
|L 3-2
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
