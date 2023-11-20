Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Conecuh County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Conecuh County, Alabama? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Conecuh County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faith Academy at Hillcrest-Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
