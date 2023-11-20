The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Cullman County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.

Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

J B Pennington High School at Holly Pond High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 20

2:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Holly Pond, AL

Holly Pond, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Hanceville High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 20

4:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Hanceville, AL

Hanceville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Falkville High School at Hanceville High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 20

5:15 PM CT on November 20 Location: Hanceville, AL

Hanceville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston County High School at Holly Pond High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20

5:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Holly Pond, AL

Holly Pond, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumiton Christian School at Cullman Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20

6:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Holly Pond High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20

7:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Holly Pond, AL

Holly Pond, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ardmore High School at Hanceville High School